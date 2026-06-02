Russia ready to participate in modernizing Indonesia’s transport infrastructure

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian companies are ready to participate in Indonesia’s large-scale transport infrastructure modernization program, including railway projects, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

In addition, the Russian side proposed considering the conclusion of an agreement on delegating authority for vessel inspections.

"The Russian side proposed considering the conclusion of an agreement on delegating authority for vessel inspections. In addition, Russian companies are ready to participate in Indonesia’s large-scale transport infrastructure modernization program, including railways," the ministry said in a statement.

The Transport Ministry also noted steady growth in air traffic between the two countries. Since 2024, flights to Bali have been operating three times a week. In 2025, passenger traffic on the Moscow-Denpasar route increased nearly fourfold to 92,000 people. In the first four months of this year, more than 33,000 passengers were transported, while cargo traffic increased nearly fourfold to 207,000 tons.

According to the ministry, maritime cargo transportation between Russia and Indonesia exceeded 3 mln tons in the first quarter of 2026, compared with nearly 2 mln tons during the same period in 2025. Container transportation through Russian ports totaled 1,199 TEU in 2025.