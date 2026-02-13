Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey slightly up in 2025

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey slightly increased in 2025 compared with the previous year to 21.2 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In December, Turkey imported a total of 2.3 bcm from Russia via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream, according to the agency.

In 2025, Russian gas shipments to Turkey reached 21.16 bln cubic meters (+0.4%). Including liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments (none were made in 2025), overall Russian gas supplies to Turkey fell by 2% last year.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines through the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003. The design capacity of the pipeline spanning 1,213 kilometers is 16 bln cubic meters per year. The export gas pipeline TurkStream consists of two lines, one of which is designed for delivering gas to Turkish consumers, while the second one supplies gas to southern and southeastern European countries. The total capacity of TurkStream commissioned in January 2020 amounts to 31.5 bcm, with its operation starting in January 2020.

Turkey's gas consumption in 2025 set an all-time record, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Turkish EPIAS exchange. Last year’s domestic gas demand in Turkey approached 64 bln cubic meters (+13% compared to 2024).