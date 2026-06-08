US did not help Israel in repelling Iranian missile strike — journalist

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. The US armed forces did not provide assistance to Israel in repelling the missile strike from Iran, CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported, citing sources.

"The US military didn't take part in the Israeli attacks against Iran, the first since the ceasefire, and the [US President Donald] Trump admin didn't order any US defensive action to shield Israel from incoming Iranian missiles, per a US official," she wrote on social media X.

Iran launched missile strikes on northern Israel late on June 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that all the missiles have been intercepted. The Iranian attack followed Israel's raid against a Hezbollah facility in a Beirut neighborhood.

According to the Israeli side, this air raid came as a response to Hezbollah's shelling attacks on northern Israel. Prior to this, the Iranian authorities warned Israel of a retaliation if it strikes the Lebanese capital city. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, targeting military facilities in the country's western and central parts. As a result, a petrochemical enterprise in the Khuzestan province was damaged. In the morning, Iran launched another shelling attack against Israeli territory.