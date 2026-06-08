USC supports up to 95% of Russian state defense order

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) provides up to 95% of the state defense order and foreign contracts in the military-technical cooperation sphere, according to pre-reads for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with USC chief executive Andrey Puchkov.

"In terms of the scale of its operations, USC provides for about 80% of the Russian shipbuilding industry, up to 95% of the state defense order and foreign contracts in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," the company said in its pre-reads.

USC shipyards are engineering, constructing, repairing and servicing ships and vessels of different purpose and any difficulty. They produce ships, shipborne and other equipment, power units, and perform a broad range of engineering services.

Almost all warships developed and under construction for the Russian Navy and exports are the result of efforts of USC design bureaus and shipyards, the company stressed.