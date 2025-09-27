Russian company takes lead in sunflower oil supplies to Indian market

NEW DELHI, September 28. /TASS/. Efko, one of Russian major food producers, became the leader in sunflower oil deliveries to India for the first time in conclusion of the season of 2024-2025, Executive Director Sergey Ivanov told TASS.

Total sunflower oil exports from Russia stood at 3.96 mln metric tons in the last season, with 1.55 mln metric tons shipped to India, the executive director said. Efko sold almost 564,000 metric tons of sunflower oil, while total deliveries of vegetable oils, including soybean and rapeseed oils, reached 800,000 metric tons and enabled the company to capture leading positions in the Indian market.

"We work a lot with India, and deliver products by tankers in bulk. We do not only bring and show our products but also present innovative developments. In particular, the Indian partners show interest in sweet proteins - an analog of sugar on the protein base, which we promote," Ivanov said.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture and the Agroexport Federal Center lead a business mission of Russian exporters from September 25 to 28, 2025 as part of the World Food India 2025, the largest food exhibition in the country.