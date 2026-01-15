Price of Brent oil down 3.2% on London’s ICE

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March 2026 delivery was down by more than 3% on London’s ICE, according to trading data.

As of 8:12 a.m. Moscow time (5:12 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 3.26% at $64.35 per barrel.

By 8:27 a.m. Moscow time (5:27 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 3.16% as it traded at $64.42 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for March 2026 delivery was down by 3.17% at $59.92 per barrel.