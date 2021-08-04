Swiss company to build wood processing plant in Kostroma Region

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Swiss Krono Group will invest about 20 bln rubles ($273.5 mln) in construction of the Russia’s largest oriented strand board (OSB) plant in the Kostroma Region, press service of the regional administration reports on Wednesday.

"Swiss Krono Group made a decision to build in Sharya the modern and the country’s largest wood processing plant to produce oriented strand boards. The planned investment amount is about 20 bln rubles," the press service said.

Plant opening will make possible to create about 150 new jobs. The investor implemented earlier in the region the investment project on renovation and technical upgrade of the chipboard facility, with the cost about 5 bln rubles ($68.3 mln).