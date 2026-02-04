Russia to act responsibly amid expiration of New START Treaty — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. During a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that, in light of the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Moscow will act in a measured and responsible manner based on a thorough analysis of the situation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

The New START Treaty limits the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles and certain other missiles and nuclear warheads for Russia and the US. It expires on February 5.

"Vladimir Putin emphasized that in this situation, we will act in a measured and responsible manner, based on a thorough analysis of the overall security situation," Ushakov said.

On September 22, 2025, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is ready to continue adhering to the quantitative restrictions under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another year after it expires in February. However, he noted that this measure would only be viable if Washington acted in a similar manner. Responding to a TASS question on October 5, US President Donald Trump called the Russian leader's proposal a good idea. However, Washington has not officially responded to Moscow's proposal.