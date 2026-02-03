Effect of structural changes in economy to be seen as early as in 2026 — Putin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. First meaningful results from delivering the plan of structural changes in the national economy must become visible as early as in this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening the first meeting on economic issues in 2026.

The country needs to restore economic growth rates, improve the business climate and boost the investing activity with the focus on labor productivity growth, Putin noted.

"Relevant measures were included into the plan of structural changes in the economy designed by 2030. I request to perform it rhythmically, under the outlined schedule, so that the first significant results become visible as early as in this year," the head of state said.