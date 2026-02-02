Kremlin says nothing to add to previous statements on energy ceasefire

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had nothing to add to what had already been said about the unilateral energy ceasefire with Ukraine, which lasted until February 1.

"I have nothing to add to what I told you at the last conference call, where we discussed February 1," Peskov said in response to a question about whether the energy ceasefire is still in effect or, as Russia has said, expired on February 1

On Friday, the spokesman confirmed to reporters that President Donald Trump had asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to refrain from striking Kiev until February 1 "to create favorable conditions for negotiations." When asked if the Kremlin had agreed, Peskov responded: "There was a personal appeal from President Trump." However, the spokesman did not answer the question of how the Russian side responded.