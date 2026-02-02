GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. NATO troops will become legitimate targets for Russia's destruction if deployed in Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and Wargonzo.

"What guarantee can we talk about if a foreign contingent of NATO member states that are unfriendly to us is deployed on the territory of such a state? It has been said a hundred times that they will become legitimate targets for destruction," the security official pointed out.

However, he added that such ideas continue to be voiced. "It's amazing. Apparently, the people talking about this don't want to reach an agreement. At least that's true of European leaders," Medvedev concluded.