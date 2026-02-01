GORKI, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has managed to handle many internal processes in American politics, although it is believed that the "deep state" does not accept him, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"He (Trump -TASS) has managed to cope with many domestic processes, although he is believed to be opposed by the ‘deep state,’" he said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"Obviously, there are supporters of the Republican policy, but there are factions within the Republicans. And there are Democrats," he added.