Expiration of New START will not be catastrophic, but it should alert everyone — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has emphasized that the termination of the New START Treaty does not constitute an immediate catastrophe, but it should serve as a warning to all. In an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project, he stated, "I don't want to say that this [the expiration of New START] immediately means a catastrophe and a nuclear war, but it should still alert everyone. The clock that is ticking will, in this case, undoubtedly accelerate again."

Medvedev underscored that while counting warheads and deployed delivery vehicles is a useful method for monitoring the situation, it does not address the broader issues at play. "It is still a way to verify each other's intentions," he added.

He also highlighted the significance of the treaty as a symbol of mutual trust. "If you wish, in some ways, even with all the costs, it is still an element of trust. When such a treaty exists, there is trust. When it doesn't, that trust is exhausted. The fact that we are now in this situation is clear evidence of a crisis in international relations. This is absolutely obvious," Medvedev explained.