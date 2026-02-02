Territorial issue is most complex in Ukrainian conflict settlement — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. The territorial issue is indeed the most challenging in the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"If we talk about the territorial issue, it really exists, and it is really one of the most complex in nature," Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and Wargonzo.

"It has been often stated that some 95% or 90% is agreed upon in this regard. But there can be no arithmetic calculations in this regard," he added.