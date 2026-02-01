MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. European elites are using the Kiev authorities to fight against Russia and are directly preparing for war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"When, as is the case with most European elites, they have swapped their own interests for those of the Ukrainian authorities and are using them in every possible way to fight against Russia without hiding it, and are directly preparing for a war, then, probably, the attitude toward them will be shaped accordingly," Lavrov said.

At the same time, according to the minister, Moscow never interferes in relations between the United States and European countries.

"As for how relations between Europe and the United States are built, we never interfere in these processes. How someone has proven themselves is how they are treated," Lavrov said.