Europe drives wedges between Russia and the US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Europe has always sought — and continues to seek — to drive wedges between Moscow and Washington, viewing the policies of US President Donald Trump as tilting in Russia’s favor at the expense of European interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"It is difficult to accuse us of driving wedges," the minister noted. "It is Europe that has tried and continues to try to drive wedges between Russia and the United States, seeing in the policies of the United States and in President Trump what they consider a tilt in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe’s interests," he added.

"The word ‘interests’ is particularly relevant here. When a country, as Russia does — along with our friends in China, the UAE, India, and other states — defends its interests, it is treated accordingly," Lavrov added.