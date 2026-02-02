Situation around Greenland a challenge to Atlantic unity — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev described US President Donald Trump’s ambition to seize control of Greenland as a major challenge to the Western unity in an interview with TASS, Reuters and Wargonzo.

"I will not talk a lot about Greenland. Our president said recently that the issue does not concern us at all. So, let the United States sort it out with the Europeans <…>. This is quite a major challenge to the Atlantic unity," the politician said.

Last week, Trump announced that the contours of potential agreements regarding Greenland, a Danish autonomy, had been outlined following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The US leader has repeatedly claimed previously that his country needs ownership of Greenland to strengthen its national security and deploy a Golden Dome missile defense system.