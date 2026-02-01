Putin, Xi to continue regular contacts this year — Russian Security Council secretary

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China are engaged in an active dialogue and will continue regular contact this year, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The heads of our states maintain friendly relations and are conducting the most active dialogue. So, this is quite natural that this year they will continue this dialogue on a regular basis," the press service of the Russian Security Council quoted him as saying.

"The talks were very busy. We discussed a schedule of contacts, including at the top level," he said.

According to the press service, the talks focused on the current developments in various parts of the world that are of concern for both Moscow and Beijing.