Serbia saves at least 300 mln euro per year thanks to Russian gas — Russian ambassador

BELGRADE, February 1. /TASS/. Serbia saves at least 300 mln euro annually thanks to supplies of Russian gas, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with the newspaper Vecernje Novosti. According to his estimate, at certain periods the market price of gas was twice as high as the price at which Russian fuel was supplied to Serbia under the contract.

"My estimate is about 300 mln euro in savings per year, possibly more. if you take into account the entire term of the contract, the benefit is even more significant. At some points, the market price of gas was twice as high as the price at which, under the agreement, Russian gas was supplied to Serbia," the diplomat emphasized.

Botsan-Kharchenko noted that, despite widespread speculation in the media, the stability of gas supplies to Serbia has been maintained throughout the entire period of the agreement.