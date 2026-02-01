Turkey, Egypt, Qatar working to organize Witkoff’s meeting with Iranian officials — media

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar are making efforts to organize a meeting between US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials in Ankara in the coming days, Axios said, citing regional officials.

"It is moving. We are doing our best," the portal cited an official from one these countries.

The meeting is expected to be organized later this week. According to Axios, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar hope that consultations between the United States and Iran will help prevent a war in the region.

A US official also confirmed to Axios that such a meeting could be organized next week. According to another US official, the US President Donald Trump administration "has told Iran through multiple channels that it's open to meeting to negotiate a deal," Axios said.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. The US leader recalled that the United States carried out strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic last June in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. He warned that "the next attack will be far worse," urging not to let "that happen again.".