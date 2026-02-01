Global situation continues to deteriorate — Shoigu

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The situation in various parts of the world continues to deteriorate this year, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.

"Indeed, 2026 has begun very dynamically. We are observing profound changes in the entire global order. The situation in many parts of the world continues to deteriorate," Shoigu said.

"In early December in Moscow, we held thorough and useful consultations with you on the global agenda and strategic security. However, time is changing rapidly, and the international situation is changing with it. This dictates the need for regular synchronization on pressing issues of international security," Shoigu noted. "In what seems like a short period — just over two months — so many events have occurred that previously they might have filled a year, or even more," he added.