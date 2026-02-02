NEW YORK, February 2. /TASS/. Baltimore hardcore stars Turnstile have been awarded the Best Rock Album prize for their album "Never Enough" at this year’s Grammy Awards, as it was announced during the preliminary awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Other nominees in this category included Deftones for their album "Private Music," Haim for their album "I Quit," Linkin Park for their album "From Zero," and Yungblud for their album "Idols."

The idea for the Grammy award was proposed by the Recording Industry Association of America in the mid-1950s, when the selection of recording industry nominees for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame began. In 1957, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, or the Recording Academy, was created to administer the future award. In 1958, this organization established the award, which was named the "Grammy" (from the word "gramophone"). The trophy is a small, gold-plated gramophone.