Trump wants to maintain restrictions on nuclear weapons — newspaper

LONDON, February 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration is interested in maintaining restrictions on nuclear weapons and involving China in arms control negotiations, The Financial Times reported, citing a White House official.

"President Trump has spoken repeatedly of addressing the threat nuclear weapons pose to the world and indicated that he would like to keep limits on nuclear weapons and involve China in arms control talks," a US official told the newspaper.

On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is ready to continue adhering to the quantitative restrictions under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for another year after it expires in February. However, he noted that this measure would only be viable if Washington acted in a similar manner.