Top French diplomat says Europe is only source of financial assistance to Ukraine

PARIS, February 1. /TASS/. Europe is now the only source of financial assistance to Kiev, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos claiming that Europe is not doing enough to support Ukraine.

"Today, 100% of financial assistance to Ukraine is coming from Europe. Europe also supplies a larger part of intelligence and military support," he said in an interview with the Liberation newspaper.

Addressing the WEF on January 22, Zelensky criticized the EU. Among other things, he said the Europeans lacked the "political will" to counter Russia.

After that, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani slammed Zelensky for show little gratitude to Europe for its support for Ukraine, saying that his "speech was not generous [to Europe].".