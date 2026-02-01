Seasoned legal team takes on Maduro’s defense — Venezuelan Embassy in Russia

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. A highly experienced team of lawyers is handling the defense of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, first secretary of the Venezuelan Embassy in Russia Pablo Enrique Rodriguez Briceno told TASS.

"Right now, the defense of our president is being handled by a very experienced team of lawyers specializing in this kind of anti-state cases and the defense of public activists," he said.

"We hope for the support of all movements and lawyers around the world, with their contribution to strengthening the defense and restoring international law," Briceno added.

He added that the defense of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro represents a battle for truth for the country’s authorities. "We are confident of victory in this diplomatic battle for Venezuela’s historical truth," the diplomat said, speaking about Maduro’s defense.