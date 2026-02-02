Poles in multipolar world already exist, Medvedev argues

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. The poles in a multipolar world are already present and actively influencing the global agenda, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and Wargonzo.

"These poles have already been established, and they are actively influencing the agenda," Medvedev stated. "It’s absolutely clear that the world has grown multipolar, not unipolar as the collective West once thought after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Treaty [Organization], when only the West and the North Atlantic Alliance remained," he argued.

The new multipolar world "includes various countries, large poles, and major players," Medvedev emphasized. "These naturally include the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China, India, and countries in what we now call the Global South. Obviously, this is quite a new phenomenon with its own, as lawyers say, legal standing, seeking to take a direct part in international relations rather than act indirectly via certain countries," he argued.

Medvedev shared that he maintains extensive contact with his colleagues, both officials and politicians, from the above-mentioned countries. "This is interesting and important. And, you know, it can seem strange but the issue of colonial dependence has brought us closer together," he continued. "The forum that we have established to counter neo-colonial practices, with multiple countries taking part - Asian, African, and Latin American, is a symbol of the multipolarity of the present-day world too," he concluded.