China, Russia should maintain close contacts on security issues — Wang Yi

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities seek close contacts with Russia in the field of security and consider it necessary to strengthen them, according to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China and China’s Foreign Minister.

"We must maintain close contacts on important issues related to the security of both countries and strengthen mutual support on matters affecting each other’s core interests," he emphasized at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in Beijing.

Wang Yi recalled that Beijing and Moscow are advancing a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era. As he noted, China and Russia should "defend common interests and contribute to global peace and development.".