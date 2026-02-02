GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. War crimes committed against Russia are not subject to any statute of limitations, and everyone currently engaged in armed confrontation with Russia must be aware of this, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

Medvedev recalled that, from a legal standpoint, there is the Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity. The Soviet Union ratified the document in 1970, and modern Russia is a party to the convention.

"Therefore, for us, crimes committed against our country — war crimes — have no statute of limitations. This must be understood by everyone who is currently waging armed struggle against us, who is acting on the side of our current enemy," he explained, noting that this applies not only to those "misled by the Bandera regime," but also to foreign mercenaries and a number of other individuals.