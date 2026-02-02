GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stance on recognizing Ukrainian election results, should they be held, hinges on the manner in which they are conducted, stated Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"When it comes to recognition, it depends on how the elections are carried out. They may proceed differently," Medvedev responded to TASS’s inquiry about whether Russia would acknowledge the results of Ukrainian elections if they took place. "Let me remind you that, in fact, we recognized the legitimacy of the election outcomes that brought both [former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko and the current clown [Vladimir Zelensky - TASS] to power, despite the fact that they prevented Donbass from voting. Nevertheless, based on a combination of factors, those results were recognized," he emphasized, noting that at that time, there was no armed conflict between the countries. "That’s why we need to carefully assess the situation."

Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024. However, Kiev has not conducted regular elections, citing the ongoing martial law as a barrier to holding them.

On January 26, 2026, Zelensky signed laws extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for an additional 90 days from February 3, or until May 4. Since martial law and general mobilization were first declared on February 24, 2022, they have been repeatedly extended, preventing parliamentary, presidential, and local elections from taking place.

On December 9, 2025, US President Donald Trump declared that the time had come for Ukraine to hold elections. He pointed out that Kiev was using the ongoing conflict as a pretext to delay them. On the same day, Zelensky expressed his readiness to hold presidential elections but noted that legislative changes were necessary. He called on Ukrainian lawmakers to prepare the necessary reforms and urged the US and European partners to ensure the security of the electoral process.