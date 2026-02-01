Russia ‘has not found’ any submarines Trump said he would deploy — Medvedev

GORKI, February 1. /TASS/. Russia has not seen any submarines that US President Donald Trump said last year he would send toward Russia’s coast, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

He noted that the US leader is introducing new methods of governance and is effectively the first US president to govern through social media.

"One can joke that something is ill-considered or emotional. Yes, perhaps that is the case. He wanted to send a couple of submarines somewhere, and we still haven’t found them," Medvedev remarked.

In late September, Trump claimed that he had ordered the redeployment of two submarines to Russia’s coastline. Earlier, in August last year, the US leader wrote on the Truth Social platform that he had instructed the relocation of two US nuclear-powered submarines to "appropriate areas," allegedly in response to remarks by the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council. From Trump’s perspective, Medvedev had made provocative statements on nuclear-related issues.