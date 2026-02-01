Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream rise by 11% in January

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. In January, Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 11% year-on-year to 1.73 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

Gas transportation through the TurkStream pipeline to European countries in January declined by just 0.3% compared with December 2025 and rose by 11% compared with January 2025, reaching 1.73 bln cubic meters. This is the second-highest figure on record, surpassed only by December of last year.

The average utilization rate of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the European direction in January (55.8 mln cubic meters per day) was 11% higher than in January 2025 and 0.3% lower than in December 2025. Thus, the pipeline was 98% utilized last month.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas and is designed to supply Turkey and countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. It currently remains the last active route for Russian gas deliveries to the European direction following the cessation of transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa.

Earlier, TASS reported citing data from ENTSOG that supplies via the TurkStream pipeline to Europe rose by 8.3% in 2025, reaching a record 18.1 bln cubic meters.

In addition, over the first 11 months of 2025, Russia increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 3%, to 18.9 bln cubic meters. Russia delivers gas to Turkey through two pipelines running under the Black Sea: Blue Stream and TurkStream.