Sides agree to continue talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi in mid-week — source

ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. A new round of talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi has been scheduled for mid-week, as agreed upon by the sides, a source told TASS.

"The date for a new round has been set for mid-week by the agreement between the sides," the source said.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky announced that the talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will continue in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The talks are expected to be held in the trilateral format.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. A second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 28, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that another meeting in Abu Dhabi was scheduled for February 1.