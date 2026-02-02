GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Retribution for war crimes must inevitably follow — either on the battlefield or afterward, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

He drew attention to the fact that war crimes committed against Russia are not subject to any statute of limitations and recalled that the country is a party to the Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity. Medvedev stressed that this should not be forgotten by those currently engaged in armed confrontation with Russia.

"I believe that retribution (for war crimes — TASS) must be inevitable. It can come on the battlefield, or it can come afterward," Medvedev said.