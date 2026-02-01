Bitriver mining company founder accused of tax evasion

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Igor Runets, founder of the Bitriver mining company, has been charged with tax evasion, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Runets is charged under Part 11 of Article 199.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (concealment of funds or property of an organization intended for the collection of taxes, fees, and insurance premiums)," a representative of the law enforcement agencies said.

An official with the Zamoskvoretsky Court in Moscow told TASS that the defendant has been placed under house arrest. The nature of the charges against Runets has not been disclosed.

According to publicly available data, Bitriver's revenue in 2024 exceeded 10 billion rubles ($131.6 mln). According to Bloomberg, Runets' net worth was $230 million as of September 2024.