Russia consistently supports China on Taiwan issue — Shoigu

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Russia confirms its consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"We see that ill-wishers of China continue to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait. For our part, I would like to reaffirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue," Shoigu emphasized.

"We proceed from the understanding that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China," he added

According to him, Russia is also "closely monitoring Japan’s policy of accelerated militarization.".