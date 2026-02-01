Letting Russia-US relations degrade into hot confrontation would be a crime — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia believes it would be a crime to allow differences in the national interests of Russia and the United States to turn into a hot confrontation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"And when [national interests] do not match, it would no longer be a mistake, but a crime to allow this mismatch to devolve into confrontation, especially a hot one. That is our position," Lavrov said.

He added that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with the Russian side in Riyadh last year, acknowledged that it would be a mistake not to use instances where the national interests of Moscow and Washington coincide for mutually beneficial projects.

"We met in February 2025, last year, in Riyadh with Marco Rubio. And Rubio said at the time, presenting the position of the [US President Donald] Trump administration, that the task is to be guided by national interests. And the United States will always respect the positions of other major powers that also build their actions on the basis of national interests," Lavrov recalled.

"And he added: far from always will such major countries as Russia and the United States see these national interests coincide, but when they do coincide, it would simply be a mistake not to use this coincidence to implement mutually beneficial economic, investment, and trade projects," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.