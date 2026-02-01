Russia-Serbia relations do not need ‘reset’ and will continue to develop — ambassador

BELGRADE, February 1. /TASS/. Moscow views its relations with Belgrade as a continuation of an established partnership and sees no grounds for a "reset" in cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with the newspaper Vecernje Novosti, commenting on the prospects for bilateral ties amid the transformation of global and European relations.

"Our current cooperation is an example of productive, balanced, and truly friendly relations. And there is no reason to start from scratch," the diplomat said.

"The international situation is changing, and today it is difficult to predict what awaits us in the future, but that does not mean we should sit idly by. We are obliged to develop both political and economic relations and to cooperate in the humanitarian sphere as well," he noted.