Europe undermines foundations of its existence — Medvedev

GORKI, February 1. /TASS/. Countries of the European Union are undermining the very basis of their existence, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"To be honest, Europe surprises me. I am not surprised by the United States, which pursues its traditional policy regardless of who is in power. Yes, it is easier to work with some people there than with others. I have also worked with different American presidents. But Europe has surprised me greatly," he said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"Because Europe is undermining the very foundations of its existence by its actions. And this is shocking," he noted.

According to Medvedev, the European Union is free not to like Russia’s leaders or Russia’s political system, "this is their right." "But when in a bid to reach some selfish or narrow political goals they are dismantling the fundamentals of their own economic wellbeing just to punish Russia, this is perplexing," he said, pointing to the deplorable state Europe’s energy and other sectors are now in.