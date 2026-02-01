MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the only figure suited to serve as the European Union’s special representative for dialogue with Russia, although the likelihood of his appointment to that role is minimal, member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party Armando Mema told TASS.

Earlier, Politico, citing sources, reported that EU countries may appoint Finnish President Alexander Stubb as a negotiator.

"I would prefer to see someone like Brazil’s President [Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva] take on such an important role. Within the EU, only Orban could assume such a role as a peacemaker, but the EU leadership will never allow him to serve as a negotiator," Mema said.

The politician noted that even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is not suited for the role of a peacemaker, despite having shifted her position on the Ukrainian issue after Donald Trump’s election as US president and calling for dialogue with Russia.