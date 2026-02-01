China, Russia should build a fair global governance system — Wang Yi

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities believe it is necessary, together with Russia, to jointly work toward building a more equitable system of global governance, according to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China and China’s Foreign Minister.

"China and Russia, as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear responsibility and obligations in <…> advancing comprehensive and inclusive economic globalization and shaping a more just and rational system of global governance," he said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in Beijing.

Wang Yi noted that Beijing and Moscow should promote the development of "genuine multilateralism, preserve the international system with the UN at its core, and uphold fair and orderly multipolarity.".