MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Toretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,205 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,205 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 90 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 150 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 130 troops and a German-made infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 420 troops and 13 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 375 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 40 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 47 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 47 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 47 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,681 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,423 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,653 multiple rocket launchers, 32,972 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,267 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.