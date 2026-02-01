Zelensky says Ukrainian negotiating team will travel to UAE on Monday evening

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian negotiating team will travel to Abu Dhabi on Monday to take part in a new round of settlement talks, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"I was briefed by our negotiating team. We have an agreement on a meeting - a trilateral meeting - at a due level. This meeting will be held next week, on Wednesday and Thursday, as we plan. In the United Arab Emirates, like the previous one. I have just talked to [National Security and Defense Council secretary] Rustem Umerov. I will hold a meeting tomorrow to agree on the frames for the conversation and prepare it. The team will be on its way to the talks on Monday evening," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky announced that the talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will continue in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. A second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.