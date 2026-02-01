Russia-US-Ukraine talks postponed for several days — NYT

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. The second round of talks between the Russian, US, and Ukrainian negotiating teams on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis has been postponed for several days, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the reason for the postponement is unknown, but this was done after the Saturday talks between Russian presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky stated that talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. A second meeting was held on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 28, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that another meeting in Abu Dhabi was scheduled for February 1.