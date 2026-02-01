Zelensky says new settlement talks set for February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has announced new dates for talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine, according to a statement published on his Telegram channel.

"I have just received a report from our negotiating team. The dates of the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," he wrote.

According to Zelensky, "Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation and is interested in ensuring that the outcome brings the conflict closer to a real and dignified end."

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said he is optimistic about the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.