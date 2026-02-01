MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian servicemen in the special military operation zone have liberated the settlements of Zelenoye in the Kharkov Region and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the North battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkov Region. <…> Units of the Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

At the same time, total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen.

Thus, in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, Ukrainian losses exceeded 130 servicemen; the West battlegroup — more than 150; the South battlegroup — up to 125; the Center battlegroup — over 375; the East battlegroup — up to 275; and the Dnepr battlegroup — up to 30 servicemen.