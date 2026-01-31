Qatar, Iran discuss ways to de-escalate tensions in region — MFA

DOHA, February 1. /TASS/. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani visited Tehran and discussed efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, they [the parties] reviewed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region," the ministry noted.

The Qatari prime minister stressed that Doha supports any efforts aimed at "reducing tensions and achieving peaceful solutions that enhance security and stability in the region.".