MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's statement about Ukraine's unwillingness to compromise on Donbass and the desire to fight for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant threatens disaster for many nations, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration, and relations with compatriots, told TASS.

Earlier, Zelensky, in a conversation with journalists, again rejected a compromise on Donbass and operation of the Zaporozhye NPP. He said that Ukraine "will not give up Donbass and the Zaporozhye Plant to the Russians without a fight."

"By making such a statement, dictator Zelensky made it clear to the entire world community that he could use projectiles and long-range missiles at any time that could reach and damage the nuclear power plant. And this is an environmental disaster that will affect not only Russia and Ukraine, but also European countries. And this madness, of course, must be prevented by any means to prevent a new Chernobyl on our land," Vodolatsky said.

He said that Zelensky understands perfectly well that his hope for saving himself is the EU countries and Britain, which are ready to grant him asylum and ensure a further comfortable life at any moment.

"He really sees that [US President Donald] Trump actually wants to end this war and is finding various ways. And one of the ways to resolve this is to recognize the constitutional decisions made by the people of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions to return and join the Russian Federation. Naturally, not Zelensky, but his current masters, to whom he swore an oath, do not want this to happen. They want to damage the image of US President Trump as much as possible in his actions to resolve the situation and give Ukraine the status of a neutral state," Vodolatsky said.

The Zaporozhye plant is a Russian nuclear facility located on the shore of the Kakhovsky reservoir in Energodar. The NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, it includes six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. Now all of them are in a state of a cold shutdown and do not generate electricity. Since 2022, the Ukrainian army has been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the territory of the station with artillery, and attacking with drones. Since September 2022, an IAEA mission has been permanently stationed there. Its composition is regularly rotated.