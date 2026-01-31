Swiss Foreign Minister announces planned visit to Moscow, Kiev

GENEVA, January 31. /TASS/. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has said he will soon travel to Moscow and Kiev as OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Chairman-in-Office.

Under his leadership, Switzerland has clearly defined the OSCE's priorities for the current year, he noted. Their essence boils down to the organization being able to "refocus on its core tasks of protecting peace and security in Europe." "To achieve this goal, we must all sit at the same table. Not just with those who think like me. That's why I'll soon be visiting Kiev and Moscow," he was quoted as saying by the press service of the Swiss government.