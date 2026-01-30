Western intelligence agencies find no evidence of Iran's creation of nuclear weapons — NYT

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. Western intelligence services have not recorded any signs that Tehran is working to enrich uranium to a weapons-grade level or is taking steps to create a warhead, The New York Times reported citing sources familiar with the intelligence data.

"There is little sign that Iran has made significant progress in reconstituting its nuclear program, leaving questions about the timing and motive behind potential plans for further attacks. Little has happened in the past six months to indicate that Iran has made significant strides toward rebuilding its capacity to enrich nuclear fuel and fashion a nuclear warhead," it said.

According to US estimates, Iran has not built new nuclear facilities, although activity has been observed at two unfinished sites in Natanz and Isfahan, the newspaper said. According to Israeli and American intelligence agencies, last year's military operation set back the Iranian project for a period of six months to a year, while the centrifuges at the Fordow facility still remain inoperable.

Meanwhile, the official Pentagon estimates are at odds with the public statements of US President Donald Trump. The president declared a complete destruction of Iran's nuclear potential, while the national security strategy says it was only "weakened significantly."

On the night of June 22, the United States had attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities - in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow using inconspicuous B-2 Spirit strategic bombers equipped with GBU-57 bunker buster bombs. Later, Trump said that the nuclear facilities had been completely destroyed.