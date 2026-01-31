MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The daily losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the West battlegroup exceeded 140 soldiers, head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"Military personnel of the West group of forces, including the troops of unmanned systems, destroyed more than 140 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle made in the United States, 13 vehicles, a D-30 artillery piece, four mortars and six ground-based robotic complexes of the Ukrainian army," he said.

Air defense units and mobile firing groups shot down eight aircraft-type UAVs and 73 heavy quadrocopters in the air. Besides, 34 UAV control points, five Starlink satellite communication stations and four APU ammunition depots were destroyed.